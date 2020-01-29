Grace Marie DePaola, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Grace M. DePaola, 92, of Canfield passed away early Tuesday morning, January 28, 2020, at Hospice House with her family by her side.



Grace was born December 28, 1927 in Campbell, the daughter of the late Harry J. and Rose C. (Armaline) Sugar.

She was a graduate of South High School and attended Paramount Beauty School in Youngstown. She was the owner of Mary Grayce Beauty Salon for eight years. She also worked for Strouss’ for seven years, Fisher Fazio for 11 years and lastly for Giant Eagle in Boardman for 21 years retiring in 2008 at the age of 80.

Grace was a member of St. Michael Church and loved spending time with and cooking for her grandchildren. She had a passion for baking, the theater and dancing and “would go dancing as often as four times a week”.



Her husband, Thomas J. DePaola, whom she married October 7, 1950, passed away July 7, 1981.

Grace leaves five children, Rose (Paul) Mucci of Boardman, Linda (Frank) Yazbek of Canfield, Nicholas (Kaitlin) DePaola of New Jersey, Grace (Christopher) Cole of Canfield and Frances (Richard) Clark of Poland; 11 grandchildren, Tracy Smith, Shayna Glista, Tom DePaola, Franquie (Ty) Landis, Christie (Dr. Thomas) Cheslik, Ricky (Kelly) Clark, Jake Cole, Nicole Clark, Paul (Andrea) Mucci and Jessica (Major Kevin) Heath; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Grace was preceded in death by one grandson, Martin and one brother, Anthony Sugar.



Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:30 p.m. Friday, January 31 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Canfield Chapel, where closing prayers will be said at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 1.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 1 at St. Michael Church.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 30, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.