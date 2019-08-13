Grace M. Mincher, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Jubilee Christian Fellowship in Canfield, Ohio, with Pastor Jeffrey H. Mincher officiating for Grace M. Mincher, 91, who passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Mercy Health Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.



Grace, affectionately known as “Amazing Grace”, was born October 24, 1927, in Boardman, to parents George D and Emma C Wright.

She attended all 12 years in the same Boardman school building, graduating in 1945.

Grace spent her lifetime caring for her loved ones–her husband, children and grandchildren. The two most important things in her life were her family and her faith.

She was president of Kirkmere Elementary School PTA, room mother for all four children, a Bluebird and Camp Fire Girl leader, Cub Scout leader, active with Boardman Band and Orchestra Parents, coordinator for Vacation Bible School, Benevolence Chairman and Secretary/Treasurer for Jubilee Christian Fellowship for 25 years.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband and children.



Grace was married to the love of her life, Herbert A. Mincher, in 1951 and celebrated 67 wonderful years together before he passed away on May 6, 2018.

She leaves three children, Melinda M. Davies of Austintown, Karen L. Mincher of The Villages, Florida and Pastor Jeffrey H. Mincher of Boardman; daughter-in-law. Diana L. Mincher of Austin Texas; three grandchildren, Joshua (Crystal) Mincher, Sarah (Christopher) Vaughn and Rachel (Zach Silver) and five great-grandchildren, Ethan, Emma and Wyatt Mincher, Penelope Vaughn and Judah Silver. Grace also leaves her sisters, Doris Vangeloff of Youngstown, Elva Easton of Boardman and Georgia (Jack) Crytzer of Riviera Beach, Florida.



Besides her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert A. Mincher; a son, Douglas J. Mincher and a brother, George D. Wright.



Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield.

A Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Jubilee Christian Fellowship, with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to Jubilee Christian Fellowship, Canfield, Ohio.

