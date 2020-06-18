Grace Leora Crytzer, Howland Township, Ohio

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Grace Leora Crytzer, 93 of Howland Township, died Thursday morning, June 18, 2020, at her home in Howland.

She was born April 13, 1927 in Warren, the daughter of the late George Dart and Nellie Gertrude Clark Monroe. She had been a lifetime Trumbull county resident.



Grace was a homemaker all of her married life and was a dedicated caregiver to friends and family over the years. She had been a member of the Nazarene Church in Mineral Ridge.



She is survived by two sons, Dennis E. (Karen) Crytzer of Greenville, Pennsylvania and Robert G. (Cindie) Crytzer of Champion; three granddaughters, Shannon, Melissa and Cassie and one grandson, Jeremy; three great grandsons, Tyler, Morrison and Maddyx and two sisters, Nancy Spatholt of Parma and Rachael Consla of Fowler.



Her husband, Donald E. Crytzer, whom she married July 19, 1946 preceded her in death. Five brothers, Bill, Danny, Earl, Teddy and Paul Monroe and one sister, Marian Monroe also have preceded in death.



The family expresses their appreciation to the caregivers, Judy Scott and Dolly Hake for their compassionate and loving care shown to Grace in her last days at home.



A private funeral service will be held Saturday morning, June 20, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren, with Pastor Robert Donato officiating.

Burial will be at Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.



