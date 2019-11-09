Grace L. Berry, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Grace L. Berry, 91, of New Middletown died Friday, November 8, 2019 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center in New Middletown.

Grace was born September 16, 1928 in Mineral Ridge, a daughter of the late Georga A. and Laura B. (Hofius) Garland and was a lifelong area resident.

She had worked in the transcript department at Youngstown State University, retiring in 1974.

Grace was a member of Zion Lutheran Church where she was very active.

She enjoyed gardening and most precious to her was spending time with her grandchildren.

Her husband, Byrl B. Berry, whom she married in 1947, died September 9, 2014.

Grace leaves two sons, Donald E. (Karen) Berry and Gary A. (Deborah) Berry both of New Middletown; six grandchildren, Melissa Berry, Alicia Berry, Anne Berry, Michele Berry, Adam Berry and Allyson (Mark) Turnbull; five great grandchildren and a sister, Barbara Stephens.

Besides her parents and husband, Grace was preceded in death by three brothers, Clyde Garland, George Garland and Eugene Garland; three sisters, Janet Bierwerth, Joan Colonna and Phyliss Schoenfeld.

There will be no services or calling hours per Grace’s wishes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

