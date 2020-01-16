Gordon “Pete” N. Totten, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gordon “Pete” N. Totten, age 94 of Cortland, passed away on January 14, 2020 at Ohio Living Lake Vista.

Pete was born on March 13, 1925 in Greene to Barckley and Peral (Hoxworth) Totten.

Pete proudly served our country in the Army during WWII earning two Purple Hearts while overseas.

Upon his honorable discharge, Pete was united in marriage to the former Marrietta Eastlake who preceded him in death in 2015.

Pete spent his career as a die setter for Packard Electric; retiring after 38 years in 1990.

When he wasn’t working, Pete was a Master of Cortland Masonic Lodge #529.

He enjoyed taking his wife square dancing and calling the dances as well. When he could, Pete and the family would escape to the outdoors taking camping trips. He also had a passion for clocks and for many years had a side job fixing grandfather clocks.

Pete is survived by his children Neil (Sharen) Totten, Ronald Totten, Phillip (Julie) Totten, Roger Totten, Kimberly Totten and Connie (Donald) Wike; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Besides his wife of 68 years, Pete was preceded in death by his sons Donald and Ralph Totten; his siblings Vesta Carey, Bertha Hillyer, Aubrey Totten and Raymond Totten.

Visitation for Pete will be held on Saturday January 18, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, Cortland where a Masonic Service will be held at 12:00 noon with a funeral service to immediately follow.