CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gordon Dale Arnio, AKA Gordie, was born October 25, 1956 and went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.



Anyone that was ever in Gordie’s presence knows that he was never at a loss for words. If he would have written his own obituary, we would have had to publish it as a book…and oh what a book it would be!



There would be stories of old friendships, shenanigans of his youth and the craziness of growing up with his brothers, Todd and late brother, Brian and his late sister, Debbie. He would talk about his hard-working and loving late father, Gordon, Sr. and his still active, loving and sweet mom, Carol. He would talk about his children, Marlana and Mark and his bonus stepchildren, Nicole and Michael. His fond memories of haunted houses with his girls and hunting with his boys.

He would have an entire section about his rock through the ups and downs of life, the one that would whip him up his favorite pie in a heartbeat, jump on the motorcycle to go to for a ride, care for him in all times, his loving wife of 31 years, Joyce (aka Dellene aka Edith per Gordie).

He would talk about his kind mother-in-law, Janet and his late father-in-law and hunting buddy, John.

He would talk about his wonderful additions through the marriages of his children, Greg (Marlana), Andrea (Mark), Brandon (Nicole) and Heather (Michael). The ones he would fill full of old stories that would embarrass his own kids. He never missed an opportunity!

Then there would be stories about all the grandkids that he so very much loved to spoil, Reagan, Bryson, Luca, Weston, Emma, Landon and Ava, along with the angel grandchild he is now spoiling in Heaven, Olivia.

He would talk about how Grandpa and Grandma’s house is always the best place to play; from tractor rides, gator adventures, laps around the pond and woods on ATVs, building a custom stage for a solo performance, bonfires for the best s’mores and story times and his signature pinned down tickles and bear traps until the mercy word was announced; Gordie nailed the role of the spoiling grandpa!



He would talk about the fantastic friends that wove into his life. The friends he enjoyed life with hunting, fishing, working on projects, riding motorcycles, going to man’s night and sharing laughs while devouring wings, sitting on the back porch having a cold one with while reminiscing about the younger days and planning the future days. Those friends that would just swing by to say hello and never needed an invite.

He would talk about the joy of going to the casino. He would go with anyone that wanted to spend hours there while he sat at the slot machines and magically pulled the blazing 7s. He always seemed to know which machines were going to hit!



He would talk about how he went from working for Lincoln Electric for 18 years, to turning entrepreneur and running his own gutter business for almost 20 years. He would talk about customers turned friends after he met them and had lengthy talks. His visits for quotes sometimes took longer than the jobs themselves!



He would talk about how he loved to teach others, maybe not in the most patient way! Everything from teaching that it’s a push broom, not a pull broom, to how to change your car’s oil, to how to hook a worm, to how to ride through a mud pit on the ATVs, to how to weed eat the pond, to how to properly construct a house (even to the “real carpenters”) to every little bit of how to manage in life, he would share his knowledge.



He would say thank you on behalf of himself and his family to the amazing staff at University Hospital that helped him with his hard-fought battle with cancer: Dr. Selfridge and nurses Maria and Emily. He knows he wasn’t always the easiest patient but he always spoke highly about the treatment he received from these fantastic ladies and bragged about the laughs he gave them.



He would say the journey was not as long as he wanted it to be but it was great. He gave the cancer hell, lived out his days with grit and will be waiting in Heaven to reminisce when it’s the rest of our time to join him. No more suffering, back to his sarcastic, active, fun self. Enjoy, Gordie, Dad, Grandpa, Friend, we will miss you.



In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to one of the following organizations in Gordie’s honor: Loving Luca Foundation (www.lovingluca.org), Olivia’s Grace (www.oliviasgrace.com), Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org)



Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High Street, Cortland, OH 44410.

Calling hours will be held 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 13, 2021 at the funeral home.

Interment will be held at Gustavus Township Cemetery.

