AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gomer Allen Lewis, Jr., 88, died Tuesday around noon, June 14, 2022 after a sudden illness at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Gomer was born July 19, 1933, in Youngstown, a son of the late Irene and Gomer Allen Lewis, Sr.

He was a 1951 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. He received a Bachelor of Science in Education Degree from Youngstown College in 1955 and his Master’s in Administration from Westminster College.



He married Bettie Jean Leedy in 1956 and shortly thereafter, temporarily moved to El Paso, Texas while serving in the National Guard. After they returned to Austintown, he continued his career as a math and science teacher at Austintown Fitch High School. Gomer later became a High School Principal and continued in that position until his retirement in 1989 after 34 years. He was one of the founding members of the ASECU Credit Union and served as President for many years.



When Bettie had a stroke at the age of 34 and became partially paralyzed, life changed drastically. He became her caregiver while simultaneously working and raising three children. Despite the adversity that life threw at him, he took on each day with the same calm demeanor and never once complained about anything. He continued caring for her for over 50 years, all while living the entire time in the same Austintown house that he essentially built. That craftsmanship could also be found in the homes of each of his children, whom he had helped with remodeling projects throughout the years. Gomer was also an avid gardener who could always be found handing out homegrown produce to family and friends each summer.



He is survived by his children, Ken (Jody) Lewis of Austintown, Wendy (Greg) Homer of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania and Trudy (Scott) Myers of London, Ohio; his sisters, Barbara Williams and Patsy Lewis, of Austintown and grandchildren, Matt Lewis (Ali Schultz), Tony (Lorin) Parenti, Noah, Faith (Guillermo Parrilla) and Jonah Myers, as well as his beloved friend, Cindy Jones.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 65 years, Bettie, who passed away this past March; his sister, Lucile Williams-Bartelmay and brothers-in-law, James Williams, Norman Bartelmay and Robert Williams.



Gomer was a 30+ year cancer survivor and 12-year member of the family’s Lewis Connection Relay for Life team. He and Bettie were active volunteers with the Second Harvest Food Bank for 14 years.

After his return to church in the early 80s, he and Bettie were long-time members of Bethlehem Lutheran Church until its closing in 2014. If you couldn’t find them during the day, they were probably at church doing something. He was always there on Sunday in some capacity – teaching Adult Sunday school, greeting, reading, serving communion and some Sundays delivering the sermon. He was a current member of Wickliffe Presbyterian Church.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Second Harvest Food Bank of Youngstown, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509, in his name are welcomed.

The family will receive relatives and friends, Thursday, June 23, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Pastor Duane Jesse will officiate a service at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Gomer will be laid to rest, beside his wife, at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

To share thoughts of sympathy with the family, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.



To send flowers to the family of Gomer, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.