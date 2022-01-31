AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gomar Dennis Phillips, 79 of Austintown, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Home, Boardman.

Gomar was born in Youngstown, a son of the late Gomar J. and Vera (Heinaman) Phillips on November 27, 1942 and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School.

He was a mechanical whiz! He spent decades working at General Motors, Lordstown and after retiring in 1994, his garage at home became the place for everyone who knew him. If your car was making a funny noise, or broke down in the Wal-Mart parking lot, Grandpa’s garage was where you had it towed. Service, and sometimes even a lesson or two, free of charge and with a smile.

His peaceful blue eyes, magnetic smile and quick wit lit up a room! He was an easygoing, quiet man, with sort of enigmatic personality that drew people in without the need for many words. Gomar will be fondly remembered as a gentle, loving and kind husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, to so many and will be dearly missed.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his son, James K. Phillips; daughter, Deborah K. Phillips; grandchildren, Charles “Curt” Hamm (Sandra), Nicholas A. Hamm (Kellie) and Nathan and Olivia Phillips; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Elizabeth, Ava and Beau and a sister, Joann (David) Gurd.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, the former Eleanor J. Kollat; two sons, David P. Phillips and Mark W. Phillips and a brother, Charles “Butch” Phillips.

Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service following at Noonn on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Four Mile Run Christian Church in Austintown.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes of Austintown.

To send flowers to the family of Gomar D. Phillips please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.