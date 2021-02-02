Goldie Ann Lavezzare, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Goldie Ann Lavezzare, 64 of Diamond, died Sunday afternoon, January 31, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown after an extended illness.

Goldie was born May 6, 1956 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Earl and Helen (Upole) Kimmel and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Jackson-Milton High School in 1974.

She was manager at the Dairy Mart, formerly Lawson for over 30 years, retiring in 2005.

Goldie enjoyed fishing, going to garage sales and flea markets but most important to Goldie was her family, spending time together and special family gatherings.

She leaves her husband, David Lavezzare, whom she married in 1987; a son, David James Lavezzare of Warren and her daughter, Rebecca Nicole Lavezzare at home, who lovingly cared for her mom.

Besides her parents, Goldie was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Kimmel.

Friends may call on Thursday, February 4 from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we ask that visitors not linger after seeing the family.

Private services will be held for the family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 3 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.