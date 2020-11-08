Gloria Marinelli, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Despite living with Alzheimer’s for the past eight years, Gloria Angelica Marinelli maintained grace and positivity. Her infectious smile radiated joy, curiosity and optimism. The beauty of her youth endured through her smile, comforting and kind.



Gloria was born in Fajardo Puerto Rico, October 18, 1936. She was the daughter of the late Manuel Enrique and Regina (Martinez) Aguiar.

Gloria grew up the youngest of four in a family of women, her mother and three loving sisters. She grew up a Puerto Rican beauty and always remembered the good times singing and enjoying music on the beach with her family and cooking delicious Caribbean food. Gloria delighted everyone in her presence.

Gloria met her future husband Joe Marinelli from Youngstown while he was vacationing in Puerto Rico. They married soon afterward and moved back to Youngstown. Joe preceded her in death in 2017.



Gloria worked at J.C. Penney as an assistant buyer in the accessories department. A position held for 20 years before her eventual retirement.

Gloria’s family life was long spent in Canfield raising her three children.



Gloria leaves behind her children, Charles Marinelli of Boston, Massachusetts, Gina Marinelli and son-in-law, Bryan Postlethwait; grandson, Jacob Zenko and her youngest son and devoted caregiver, Bernard. She is also survived by three adoring sisters, Irma Forastieri, Doris Medina and Iris Aguiar, all in Puerto Rico. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Rita Gordon, Patricia Cernica, Jane Passarelli, Marguerite Marinelli and Margaret Sadler, as well as brothers-in-law, Michael and John. Dozens of nieces and nephews also loved her.



Every once in a while you see a shooting star in the night sky. The beautiful brilliance may be visually fleeting but the memory is never forgotten. Gloria Angelica Aguiar Marinelli was certainly that shooting star. The challenges of living with Alzheimers, and later pancreatic cancer never diminished her sunny disposition or her love for her family and her family’s love for her.

There will be a private service held for family at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel, on Tuesday, November 10.

Friends and family may share their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

Tributes can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman OH 44512, or The Alzheimer’s Association Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 3711 Starr Centre Drive, Canfield, OH 44406.

