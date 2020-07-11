Gloria J. Snyder, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria J. Snyder, 75, of Canfield, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at home, with her family by her side.

Born December 3, 1944 in Warren, Ohio, Gloria is the daughter of Carmine and Mary (Andres) Battista.

Gloria was a 1962 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She was a member of the Highway Tabernacle.

Gloria was a pianist and played for many churches throughout her life, including Highway Tabernacle.

A dedicated homemaker, a wife, a mother and Nuna, Gloria enjoyed spending time with her family. Gloria made her home a warm inviting place both through her cooking and her strong faith.

Gloria was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind beautiful memories.

She leaves to cherish them, her husband of 56 years, Ralph N. Snyder; her children, Brenda (Robert) Chiclowe, Ralph (Marc) Snyder and Sherri (Richard) Lallo; her grandchildren, Jacob, Clari and Nathan Chiclowe, Chaille and Caleb Snyder and Zachary and Sophia Lallo and her sister, Esther (Joseph) Campanella.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Highway Tabernacle Church, 3000 S Raccon Road, Austintown.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the church.

For the safety of the family and everyone we will practice social distancing.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and share thoughts of sympathy at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

Services will also be lived streamed at 6:00 p.m. on www.highwaytab.church; scroll down to click the tab to watch on Facebook or YouTube.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gloria J. Snyder please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 13, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.