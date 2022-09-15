NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service celebrating the life of Gloria Dean Harrison will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Gloria passed away Wednesday evening, September 14, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital with her family by her side after a five-year battle with cancer.

Gloria was born January 5, 1967, in Niles, the daughter of the late Walter and Barbara (Heckman) Brown and was a lifelong resident of Niles.

She was a 1985 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

She worked in data entry for Buckstone West LLC in Austintown where she was an office manager.

Gloria was a member of the Niles Presbyterian Church, the Joannie Sisters and the Yellow Brick Place.

Her hobbies included crocheting, cake decorating, making cards, working on puzzles and going on trips.

She leaves her husband, David Harrison, whom she married October 8, 1994; two daughters, Ellen (Robert Kompanik) Harrison of Cortland and Sabrina Harrison of Niles; four brothers and one sister, Charles Brown and Darlene (Bobby) Hess, both of Warren, Wayne Brown of Orlando, Florida, Victor Brown of Niles and William Brown of Davey, Florida; one brother-in-law, Ralph Markel of Niles, as well as several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel where a celebration of Gloria’s life will begin at 4:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 18 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.