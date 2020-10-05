Glenn Robert Miller, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn Robert “Bob” Miller, 74, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, in University Hospital in Cleveland.

Bob, as he was known, was born November 24, 1925, in Akron the son of Glenn L. and E. Jane (Klabbatz) Miller.

He was a graduate of Ellett High School and had attended Kent State University.

Bob also served in the US Army.

He was of the Catholic faith.

Bob retired in 2003 from Thomas Steel in Warren where he had worked his way up to a metallurgist. He also worked part time for the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department as an officer.

His hobbies included collecting guns, patches and badges.

Bob leaves his wife of more than 50 years, the former Camelia Oliverio, whom he married February 24, 1968; two daughters, Marci (George) Seletas of Mt. Washington, Kentucky and Dawn (Brian) Barricella of Shelbyville, Kentucky and one granddaughter, Bailey Seletas of Austintown.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Sandy Huffman.

Following Bob’s wishes there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

