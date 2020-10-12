Glenn Edward Russell, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn Edward Russell, age 98, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Windsor House in Champion.



Glenn was born September 20, 1922 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Charles and Estella (Davis) Russell.

He was a 1940 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and attended Youngstown College.



Glenn worked for Wean United for over 50 years as a purchasing agent. In 1967, Glenn moved his family to Florida, where he started Shenango Steel Buildings of Florida. In 1973, he returned to Ohio and to Wean United as well.

He was a member of the Central Christian Church.



Glenn was a proud veteran, he served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and the Korean war. He was a member of the Cortland American Legion Post 540. Glenn was also a 71 year member of Old Erie #3 F&AM and the Scottish Rite Valley of Youngstown.

Glenn also enjoyed singing in the Choir, he sang with the Choir at Central Christian Church and the former First Baptist Church, and for over 30 years with the Warren Civic Chorus. He was an avid golfer for many years and participated in numerous leagues. He was a jack of all trades and could build or repair any mechanical device. He once rebuilt an automobile engine to prove to himself he could do it.



Besides his parents, Glenn is preceded in death by his wife Helen M. Russell, his son Thomas, two brothers, Paul and Robert, and a sister Juanita.



Glenn is survived by his son Jeffrey P. Russell.



Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Lane Funeral Home Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Dr. NE in Warren.

The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Central Christian Church, 2051 E. Market St. in Warren.

Interment in Oakwood Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Central Christian Church memorial fund, 2051 E. Market St. Warren, Ohio 44483 or to the Warren Masonic Temple Building Fund 112 Pine Ave. NE Warren, Ohio 44481



