Glendora Jeanette Erwin, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glendora Jeanette Erwin, 67 of Niles, died Thursday evening, March 19, 2020, at Continuing Healthcare of Niles in Niles.

She was born June 13, 1952 in Warren, the daughter of the late Kenneth Burdette Erwin and Catherine Elizabeth Leonard Erwin.

She was a lifetime Niles area resident.



Glendora attended Fairhaven school in the past.

She loved the color pink and enjoyed eating and talking about food.



Glendora is survived by one sister, Linda Peyatt of Warren.

One sister, Paulette Peyatt and one brother, Kenneth H. Erwin have both preceded her in death.



The graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Kerr Cemetery in Mineral Ridge; there will be no calling hours.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.

