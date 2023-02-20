BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenda Val Sarisky, 73, of Boardman, passed away Thursday, February 16 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown surrounded by her family.

She was born Glenda Val Handwork, the daughter of the late Robert and Valerie Handwork.

She was a 1967 graduate of Fitch High School and attended YSU.

She enjoyed a long career in personal banking and real estate and retired from Huntington Bank.

Glenda was an active member at Westminster Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon and elder member of the parish.

Glenda enjoyed her time exercising, traveling and spending time with friends and family.

Glenda leaves her husband, Thomas P. Sarisky, whom she married September 27, 1969; two daughters, Susan (Anthony) Kovach and Cari (Timothy) Gallagher; four grandchildren, Benjamin, Elise, Grace and Patrick; a sister, Kandi Mariani and a brother, Craig (Kathy) Handwork. She also leaves several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Valarie Handwork; her sister, Holly D’Amico and her in-laws, Joseph and Agnes Sarisky.

The family will receive relatives and friends, Tuesday, February 28, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, where a Memorial Service will follow at 12:00 p.m.

The family request memorial contributions be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Drive, Boardman, OH 44512. To share thoughts of sympathy visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 21 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.