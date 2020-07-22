Glenda M. Hrosch, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenda M. Hrosch, 78, passed away Tuesday morning, July 21, 2020 at Canfield Place.

She was born August 3, 1941 in Youngstown, a daughter of William G. and Mary (McMaster) Gillie.

Glenda was a self-employed cosmetologist for many years and retired as a vending attendant supervisor with AVI Foodsystems in 2003.

Glenda was a member of St. Christine Church.

She loved all God’s creatures and for many years, she bred and showed Shelties. Glenda and her husband Paul, enjoyed visiting Las Vegas and attending YSU football games. She was a football and baseball fan, especially of the Cleveland Indians.

Glenda’s husband of 61 years, Paul M. Hrosch, whom she married August 9, 1958, died February 12, 2020.

She is survived by her daughters, Glenda (Ed) Wheland of Mebane, North Carolina and Michelle (James) Itts of Austintown; her son, Paul J. (Tammy) Hrosch of Springfield; her sister, Rose (Leo) DiVencenzo; her sisters-in-law, Patty Gillie and Laurie Gillie; her brother-in-law, Ron Fuller; her grandchildren, Ed (Hilary) Wheland, Joshua Wheland, Mary Ellen Wheland, Emilie (Andrew) Cahill, Shawn Wheland, Matthew Wheland, Lauren (Tom) Jenkins, Shayla Fischer, Alyssa (Dyllon) Lafferty and Marlaina Hrosch and her great-grandchildren, AJ, Kaycie, Jackson, Tyler, Mason, Ryan, Luke, Dawson and Beau.

Besides her parents and husband, Glenda was preceded in death by her sister, Sara Fuller and her brothers, Jack and Bob Gillie.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, July 26 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel.

Family and friends may gather at St. Christine Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 27.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 23, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

