Glenda K. White, Cortand, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenda K. White, aged 61 of Cortland, passed away at her home on August 30, 2020.

Glenda was born in Cortland on July 1, 1959 to Orville and Ada (Hornbeck) Payton. She was a lifelong resident of the area.



Glenda had a huge spot in her heart for animals, especially dogs and she leaves behind her faithful companions Cujo and Sassy.



Glenda will be missed by her fiancé Donald Gossett, her children Shawn White, Shane White, Damian Gossett, Destiny, Dominick and Cheyenne Pistilli, her grandchildren Ada and Nathanial and her brother Larry (Connie) Payton.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Rocky White.



Cremation has taken place, and no formal services are planned at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Glenda K. White please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: