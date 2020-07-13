Gladys M. Nicholas, Ellsworth, Ohio

ELLSWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gladys M. Nicholas, 97, of Ellsworth, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at St. Elizabeth’s in Boardman.



Born January 7, 1923 in Kent, Ohio, Gladys was the daughter of the late Conway and Destiny (Wilson) Calvin.



Prior to retirement in 1986, Gladys was a nurse at Salem Area Visiting Nurse Association, Warren Visiting Nurse and Deming Industries for 42 years.

She was a member of Ellsworth United Methodist Church, Ellsworth Historical Society and Ellsworth Grange.



Besides her parents, Gladys is preceded in death by her first husband Kenneth Newton LaRue, whom she married December 16, 1946 and died April 10, 1954 and her second husband Harry Nicholas, whom she married October 1968 and died May 26, 1991. She is also preceded in death by her brothers Delo and Leo Calvin.



She leaves to cherish her memory her children Sandra (Robert) Allen, Susan LaRue, Dale (Anne) LaRue and David LaRue; her stepdaughter Kathleen (Pete) Dellimuti; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.



The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel, with a service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.



Gladys will be laid to rest next to her husband Kenneth at Ellsworth Cemetery.



The family requests in lieu of flowers, monetary contributions be made to Ellsworth United Methodist Church, P.O Box 103, Ellsworth, Ohio 44416.

