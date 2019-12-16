Gladys L. Johnson, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gladys L. Johnson was born in Apollo, Pennsylvania, 90 years ago on February 20, 1929.

She was born to parents of Samuel and Mildred Bradley. On Friday December 13, 2019, is when she left us and went to our Lord. She was under Hospice care for 6 months.

She worked at the Sohio Gas Station at Fairground Boulevard and Boardman-Canfield Road for many years, driving a wrecker. She was known as “Mrs. Bill on the Hill”.

When her husband William Johnson retired, Gladys went to work at Brentwood Originals sewing pillows until she retired in 1998. Then she worked part time as a care taker for five years.

She leaves behind a daughter, Donna (Delbert) Fry of Boardman; a son, Rodney Johnson of Canfield; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She went to meet her husband William Johnson; her son, Richard Johnson; sisters, Edna Bradley, Dorothy Leo, Eva Tatasio and her little sister, Phylis Bradley.

Gladys will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Private Services were held.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Canfield Chapel.

