NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gladene “Jean” Boren, 89 of North Jackson, formerly of Berlin Center, died Tuesday evening, March 21 at Antonine Village, North Jackson.

Gladene was born August 30, 1933 in Marstellar, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Walter and Veda (Spicher) Conrad and came to this area in 1952. She then went to California for several years, returning to the area in 1955.

She had worked as a bookkeeper for over 25 years at R & R Mack Trucks, retiring in 1996.

Jean was a Blue Bird and Camp Fire Girl Leader when her daughters were young. Family was very important to Jean and looked forward to time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be dearly missed.

Her husband, Kenneth M. Boren, Jr., whom she married August 12, 1961, died February 9, 2011.

She leaves two daughters, Colette Barnhouse of Columbiana and Linda (Renee) Carter of Diamond; a son, Raymond “Doug” (Jeanette) Boren of Phoenix, Arizona and eight grandchildren, Angie, Cari, Jamie, Brandon, Chrissy, Katie, Nicki and Savannah. Jean also leaves 14 great-grandchildren, Maria, Finn, Destiny, Isaac, Hailey, Timmy, Chase, Bobby, Isabell, Matthew, Phillip, Ellie, Ronnie and Dillon and four great-great-grandchildren, Jackson, Lucas, Myles and Daemon.

Besides her parents and her husband, Jean was preceded in death by four brothers, Kenneth, Blair, Clair and Ralph Conrad and five sisters, Beatrice Westover, Berneace Beckner, Dorothy Beight, Eleanor Gologram and Alverta Garthwait.

Friends may call on Monday, March 27 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel and Tuesday, March 28 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

The family would like give special thanks for all the love and care given to Gladene in her last years to Sister Dolly and all of the caregivers and Buckeye Hospice.