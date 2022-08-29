CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved wife/mother/grandmother, Gertrude Ann (York) Dyer, passed away Friday, August 26 at the age of 88.

She was born in San Antonio, Texas, yet spent her teenage years in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Following graduation from John Piersol McCaskey High School, she attended Cedar Crest College where she graduated with a BS in Business Administration.



After a short career as a TWA stewardess, she met and married her husband of 65 years, David Wilson Dyer.

She was an adoring mother who lovingly raised her three children. For many years, Ann and David operated a Scottish import business.

In her spare time, she enjoyed bowling, skiing, sailing, sewing, gardening, ballroom and Scottish country dancing.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Gertrude York and brother, John.



She is survived by her husband, David; three children, Deborah (Kenneth) Robison of Lorton, Virginia, Diana (Steven) Johnson of Canfield, Ohio and David Dyer of Kansas City, Missouri; six grandchildren, Jessica (Rens) Jonker of Bonaire, Dutch Caribbean, Matthew (Rachel) Johnson of Sterling, Virginia, Robert Johnson of Denver, Colorado, Lindsey (Jarrett) Gottardy of Frisco, Texas, Cate (Ty) Isern of Topeka, Kansas and Hannah Dyer of Leawood, Kansas and six great-grandchildren, Cole Dyer-Delp, Dax and Oliver Jonker, Miles Gottardy, James Isern and Landon Gottardy. She is also survived by Allan York, Greer, South Carolina and other cousins, nieces and nephews.



There will be a visitation at 10:30 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m,. on Wednesday August 31, at Lane Family Funeral Homes in Canfield Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Gertrude Ann Dyer to Cleveland Clinic’s Gifts (Alzheimer’s Research). Gifts can be sent to: Cleveland Clinic Philanthropy Institute, P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193 or online at: https://give.ccf.org//give/187824/#!/donations/checkout



