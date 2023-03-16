

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gertrude R. “Gertie” “GG” Granger, 93 of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. She lived an amazing life for many reasons and because of her loving family and friends. She would want to highlight the daily companionship and infinite compassionate and loving care provided by her longtime friend and caregiver Paulette Love, and new friend Tracey Lugiewicz.

Born on May 29, 1929 in Warren, Gertie would tell you her mom and dad had “9 kids, and in the nine were three sets of twins”. She remained close with each member of her family and spoke of them often.

She married the love of her life, Duane L. Granger on October 5, 1963 and wore their photo heart on her neck every day since he passed on December 10, 2016.

GG will be remembered for the way she lit up when seeing friends and family – especially little kids who seemed to be drawn to her. Her sense of humor was contagious, and her smile brightened every moment. GG definitely had a unique way of looking at the world – her expressions were priceless. She was always grateful for the smallest acts of kindness, and when she said “Thank you”, it melted your heart.

Many tables are adorned with her beautiful crochet work that she was always proud to give away at every opportunity. Gertie also loved gardening and reflecting on the days when she and Duane enjoyed polka dancing and roller-skating. She was a woman who had to keep busy, so when she wasn’t enjoying an outing or vacation with family, she colored, colored, colored.

She is survived by a family who loved spending time with her. Daughter Yvonne “Von” (Tom) Foertch; two grandsons: Scott Foertch (Dave Stewart) and Ryan (Marcy) Foertch; four great-grandchildren: Jonathon Foertch, Christopher Foertch, Ella Foertch, and Ava Foertch; and a great-great-grandson, Malcolm Foertch. Gertie is also survived by her sister JoAnn Erickson, and her brother-in-law William “Bill” Granger.

She was preceded in death by her love, Duane Granger, and her siblings: Joseph Ratell, Evelyn Humphery, Lillian Haughton, Donna Beleny, David Ratell, and June Porta.

In lieu of flowers, GG would want you to perform a random act of kindness for someone you know, and someone you don’t. The world is a better place because she was here, and that energy will live on in the kindness we share.

Calling hours will be held 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel 180 Garfield Dr. NE Warren, OH 44483. Funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday with Pastor Sam Mohn officiating. Interment will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Pineview Memorial Park, 4049 Youngstown Rd. SE Warren, OH 44484. Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Gertrude, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.