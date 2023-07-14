YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gertrude M. “Trudy” Serrino passed away peacefully on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Inn at Christine Valley.

Trudy was born on June 13, 1939, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Frank and Marie (Vezdel) Chelena.

A graduate of Wilson High School and lifelong area resident, Trudy loved to read, garden, gamble, and carry on a lively conversation.

Trudy was a member of the Women’s Business Organization, she volunteered with Hospice and St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, and was a longstanding member of St. George Byzantine Catholic Church.

Trudy leaves to cherish her memory, her children Greg Arnett, Chris “Cindy” (Gene King) Serrino and Sam (Megan) Serrino; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jack Arnett, Sr., her son Jack “Bucky” Arnett, and a brother Bob Chelena.

Per Trudy’s wishes, no services will be held.

The Serrino family wishes to thank the staff at The Inn at Christine Valley, and Karen from First Light Home Care, for the care, compassion and friendship that they provided during Trudy’s time of need.

