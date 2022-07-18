LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gertrude J. Vingle, 97, formerly of Leavittsburg went home to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, July 14, 2022.



She was born in Warren, Ohio on December 7, 1924, the daughter of the late Walter and Helen Moczulski Madusjeski, who immigrated to the United States from Poland in the 1900s.



She was a devoted and loving wife to her late husband, Robert, who she married on October 31, 1942. He preceded her in death on December 17, 1996.

Also preceding her in death were brother, Matthew Madus and sisters, Rose Jones, Virginia Sygar and Jessie Foos.



She was affectionately known as “Trudy” by the staff at Windsor House at Champion. She was a loving, caring and kind person, beautiful inside and out. Trudy was also known for her smile and her sense of humor.



She enjoyed entertaining family and friends many times cooking their favorite Polish meals and desserts.



She will be deeply missed by her children, Gary (Connie) Vingle of Buckeye, Arizona, Deborah (Gary), Joyce (Gary) Hann of Newark, Ohio and Valerie (John) of Cortland, Ohio; grandchildren, Andrea (Kenny) Chapman and Andrew Tomko, Danielle (Hugh Carroll) Pierce, Ryan Pierce, Joshua (Bobby) Hann and Sarah (Wayne) Farnsworth; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Daniel and Samuel Chapman, Alexandra, Hannah, Ethan and Brinley Farnsworth, Cora, Alaina and Emma Hann.



Pastor John Jaros will conduct the funeral services at 12:00 Noon, Friday, July 22, 2022, at First Community Church, 4640 West Market Street, Leavittsburg, OH 44430. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests material contributions be given to First Community Church.



Family is in the care of Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



To send flowers to the family of Gertrude, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 19 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.