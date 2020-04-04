Gertrude “Gertie” D. Roche, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, April 2, 2020 Gertrude passed away peacefully at the age of 91.



She was born September 6, 1928 in Youngstown, Ohio, the second child of Walter and Carrie Rowland.



Gertie grew up on the South Side of Youngstown and graduated from South High School. She worked at General Electric for 38 years making the filament for lightbulbs before retiring.



Gertie was a dedicated mother to Jackie and Scott who worked tirelessly to support them on her own. After retirement she loved spending time with her grandsons going to see Larry play soccer and her frequent trips to Walmart with her grandson Brian who had a very special relationship with her. She loved going over to Brian’s house to help out with Buddy and take him for a walk so he could do his business. When the great grandchildren came along she was always available to help out in any and every way possible with Abby and Evan. She and Evan had a very special relationship, much like her relationship with Brian. Her family was her life and she needed nothing else.



Gertie was always gracious with her time and drove all of the “older” church ladies to their doctor, dentist, hair appointments etc. She was always available to help out anyone who needed her and never said no. She was very active in her church Lockwood United serving on several boards and committees and was great friends with the ladies of the church. They will greatly miss her.

She is survived by her daughter Jacquelyn (Lawrence) Lencyk, and her son Scott (Kathy) Roche; grandchildren Brian (Amanda) Lencyk, Lawrence(Caroline) Lencyk Jr.; great-grandchildren, Abby, Evan, Mila, and Ryan.



Gertrude was preceded in death by her father, Walter and by her mother, Carrie, and by sisters, Lois and Sally.



There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at a future date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.