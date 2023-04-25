CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gertrude Fischer, 85, formerly of Canfield, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2023 at Austinwoods Nursing Center after a brief illness.

She was born March 29, 1938 in Kitzingen, Germany to Elisabeth Bausewein.

After graduating high school, “Trudy,” as she was known here, worked for the Central Bank of Germany.

She met her husband, William Fischer, in 1970 and the two married on October 24, 1972. They moved to the United States shortly after and settled in East Liverpool. In 1974 they relocated to Canfield, where they lived until Bill’s passing in 2018. They enjoyed 46 years of marriage.

Trudy, known for her big heart and feisty spirit, was a perfectionist and taught herself to speak English by watching American soap operas. She collected Southwestern art, loved fashion, jewelry and traveling. She enjoyed spending time at Niagara-on-the-Lake, Nemacolin Woodlands Resort and the Biltmore Estate. Trudy was well known for her generosity and for her love of animals. She and Bill always had a beagle named Charlie by their side.

Together, they founded Fischer Publishing in 1983 in Canfield and traveled the world, meeting medical experts to support the products their company developed and sold. She also co-owned International Showcase in Canfield, a high-end women’s boutique that specialized in European imports. In 1999 Trudy and Bill went on to create a widely successful direct marketing firm, specializing in the sale of nutraceuticals.

Trudy will be deeply missed by all those who knew her. She is survived by her two godchildren in the United States and Germany, cousins in Germany and a host of friends that Trudy thought of and loved as family.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

Per Trudy’s wishes, there will be no services.

Memorial contributions can be made in her honor at Crossroads Hospice or Angels for Animals.

