MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerri Village of McDonald passed November 29, 2021, at 11:24 PM at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.



Gerri was born, August 22, 1935, in Pikeville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Ransom Coleman and Matilda Coleman.



Besides working as a housekeeper and nurse’s aide in her younger years, she completed her working years as an assembly line worker at General Motors, Lordstown. It was there that she met Michael Village. They married July 16, 1983, and were devoted to each other ever since.



Gerri loved playing the slot machines at casinos with her husband, Mike and never missed a Monday night bingo with her daughter, Debbie.



She is survived by her husband, Mike; her daughter, Debbie (Nichols) Bowser (Richard Gerke) of Niles; her sons Roy (Marsha) Nichols of Cortland, James Nichols of Warren, Don Nichols of Warren, Randall (Johanna) Nichols of Fowler, Larry (Lisa) Nichols of McDonald, Christopher (Alexis) Village of Austintown, and Timothy (Shannon) Village of Youngstown. She also leaves behind 17 grandchildren, 10 great- grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren and her sisters Fern and DeVetta.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Sue Nichols and Tammie Lewis; a stepson Michael Village; two granddaughters, Tina Roberts and Jennifer Stanhope and her brothers Vernon and Tennis Coleman.



The family will receive relatives and friends from 1:00-3:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service immediately following on Sunday, December 12, at 3:00 p.m. at Cortland Christian Church, 153 Grove Street, Cortland, Ohio 44410.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To share thoughts of sympathy with the family, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Gerri Village please visit our Tribute Store.