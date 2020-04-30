Gerard “Jerry” V. Joseph, Farmdale, Ohio

FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerard “Jerry” V. Joseph, 74, passed away Thursday evening, April 29, 2020 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Warren.



Jerry was born on April 11, 1946 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Frank Pehowic and Mary Joseph.



He was a graduate of St. Joseph High School in Pittsburgh and a proud veteran of the United States Army serving his country from July 23, 1969 until he was honorably discharged on July 1, 1975.

After his discharge he married his wife Darlene (Harnicher) Joseph on January 7, 1976.



He loved spending time with his family, driving his grandchildren around in a wagon from his tractor, swimming and telling jokes. He also collected coins, guns, and model cars.



Jerry will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 44 years Darlene; children JJ (Michelle) Joseph, Jolene (Mike) Kreh, Melissa (Ian) Albrecht and Bryan (Tarra) Joseph; grandchildren, Matthew, Christian, Jenna, Jaianna, Kyle, Grace, Jonathan and Jada; sisters, Theresa, Dede, Mary, and Frannie.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Frank and sister Mary Rita.



Services for Jerry are private and burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta Township.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to American Lung Association or St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

