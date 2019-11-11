Geraldine T. Strawser, Ellsworth, Ohio

ELLSWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine T. Strawser, 80, of Ellsworth passed away peacefully Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Briarfield at Ashley Circle with her loved ones by her side.

Geraldine was born December 10, 1938 in Morgantown, West Virginia, the daughter of Basil and Lucille (Mayfield) Foster.

Geraldine was a housekeeper throughout the years.

One of her greatest joys in life was her love of God and her family. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a big fan of old country music; as well as, John Wayne and Chuck Norris movies. She also loved to work on puzzles and word searches and she also liked to clean.

Geraldine leaves her children, Donna Bigelow of North Jackson, Judy Pennington of Youngstown, Dody Giovanni of Ellsworth, Beatrice Toole of Austintown, Sandy (Thomas) Upchurch of Lake Milton, Ken (Diane) Donley of St. Augustine, Florida, Carol Lemasters of Leavittsburg, Colleen Lewis of Cuyahoga Falls, Connie Gaither of Lake More, Debbie Donley and Diana Best both of Pittsburgh. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Geraldine is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest; her sisters, Delores Jones and Betty King and her granddaughter, Cristy Bigelow.

Family and friends may call Saturday, November 16, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. with services beginning at 3:00 p.m.

