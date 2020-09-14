Geraldine Jordan, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be at Noon Wednesday, September 16 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel for Geraldine S. Jordan, 88 of Austintown, who died early Sunday morning, September 13 at AustinWoods Health Care Center.

Geraldine was born August 31, 1932 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Harry and Lucille (Hallden) Stenger and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from South High School and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.

Geraldine worked at the lamp factory at General Electric for 33 years, retiring in 1989.

She was a member of the G.E. Retirees Club and was an avid QVC shopper. Geraldine enjoyed sewing, attending craft shows and yearly camping trips to Cook Forest with her family.

Her husband, William Jordan, whom she married September 20, 1958, died January 17, 1999.

She leaves many nieces and nephews including, Geri Lucarell, Ken Garling, Casey Stenger, Mark Stenger and Bridgett Pugh.

Besides her parents and her husband, Geraldine was preceded in death by a brother, Harry Stenger and a sister, Marilyn Garling.

Friends may call on Wednesday, September 16 from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by the service at Noon. Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we ask that visitors not linger at the funeral home after seeing the family.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Crossroads Hospice.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

