Geraldine “Gerry” L. Williams, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine L. Williams, 63, passed away Friday morning, June 12, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

She was born January 15, 1957 in Youngstown, a daughter of Chauncey J. and Alice J. (Hopes) Corll.

Gerry was a Para-Professional with the Austintown School System.

She was a 1975 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

Gerry was a member of the Smith Corners United Methodist Church where she was very active.

Gerry was a proud breast cancer survivor and also a Life Bank Donor. She was also very involved with the PTA and bowled with the Thursday Night Ladies. Gerry was the Treasurer for the Ohio Association of Public School Employees No. 194. She also enjoyed crafting.

More than anything, Gerry loved spending time with her family, especially supporting her daughters and grandchildren in all their endeavors.

Gerry is survived by her mother, Alice; her daughters, Sarah J. (Paul Sammartino) Williams of Austintown and Megan L. (Michael) Bodnar of Cortland; her sister, Nora J. Ranalli of Austintown; her brothers, Michael J. (Erin) Corll of Austintown, David E. (Kathy) Corll of Portage, Indiana, Ronald A. Corll of Charleston, South Carolina and Paul E. (Diana) Corll of Charlotte, North Carolina; her grandchildren, who lovingly called her Gigi, Braedon Sammartino, Michaela and Mackenzie Bodnar and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Chauncey.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 16 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Austintown Chapel and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 17 prior to the service at 11:00 a.m. at Smith Corners United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Smith Corners United Methodist Church, 3000 S Canfield-Niles Road, Youngstown, OH 44515.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 15, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.