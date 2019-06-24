Geraldine “Gerri” Brown Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at Noon on Thursday, June 27, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes Canfield Chapel for Geraldine “Gerri” Brown who passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at her home.

Gerri was born December 26, 1933 in Canfield the daughter of John and Pearl (Mitchell) Cutting and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a real estate agent with Swagler, Mike Coman and Maplevale Realty for a number of years. Gerri also worked for AP Company in Canfield and Fountain Ice Cream Company.

She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Gerri was an active member of Canfield Christian Church.

She was a member of the Beaver Creek Horseman’s Association; was a 4 H advisor for 32 years for the second oldest horse club in Mahoning County, “the Canfield Rhythm Riders” and a former member of the TOPS Club in Canfield.

Her hobbies included camping, horseback riding, gardening, canning and freezing.

Her husband Edward Brown, whom she married September 21, 1952 passed away December 17, 2011.

Gerri leaves three children, Lynne Fredo of Salem, Thomas (Laura) Brown of Youngstown and Steven (Theresa) Brown of Canfield; four grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Besides her parents and husband, Gerri was preceded in death by a son, Dale Brown; two brothers, Robert and Richard Cutting and one sister, Eleanor Pricer.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – Noon on Thursday, June 27 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes Canfield Chapel where services will begin at Noon.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Canfield Christian Church in Gerri’s name.

To send flowers to the family of Geraldine “Gerri” Brown, please visit Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 25 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.