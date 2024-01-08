HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Geri” Anchors, age 93, of Hubbard, Ohio departed from this world to her eternal home on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Geri was born on December 14, 1930, the daughter of Jesse Crum and Stella (Soos) Crum.

She was a graduate of Jackson-Milton High School, North Jackson, Ohio.

She was a talented seamstress and crafted many afghans and crocheted doilies she gifted to friends and family over the years. Geri was an avid reader and received an award in her later years for her beautiful flower gardens.

As a devout member of Word of God Fellowship, she and her husband, Paul, enjoyed traveling with her church family. Myrtle Beach was her favorite. She loved watching RFD television. Especially the old gospel music programs.

She worked as a typesetter for most of her employment years, retiring from Printing Depot where she worked with her boss and good friend, Sandy.



Geri is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Cameron and her husband, Bob; her son, Jason Kuhn and his wife, Peggy; two grandsons, Stephen Hartman and Adam Hartman, as well as a brother, Thomas Crum and his wife, Cathy



She was proceeded in death by her husband, Paul Anchors; a brother, Jessie Crum and a sister, Jean Lance.

Calling hours will be held 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. Thursday, January 11, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Brookfield Chapel, 6923 Warren-Sharon Road, Brookfield, OH 44403 with a funeral service to follow at 2:30 p.m.

Interment will be held at Four Mile Run Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

