CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine Evans Walter (Gerry) age 88 of Canfield, Ohio passed away on April 1, 2022 with her family by her side, a resident of Hampton Woods, Poland, Ohio.



Mrs. Walter was born July 18, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Richard E. Evans and Irma Bergman Evans.

Gerry married the love of her life John Grant Walter (Jack) June 12, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio.



Gerry worked for United States Steel for a short period of time before becoming a homemaker. She volunteered time to Muscular Dystrophy, Easter Seals, Welcome Wagon and Hospice of the Valley.

Gerry developed many friendships while playing golf at Tippecanoe Country Club. She loved the game and had two holes in one. Her other love was cards, she would spare no mercy when playing Bridge with friends.



Gerry loved her family; she raised her children with love and devotion. Her unconditional love for everyone was never absent.



Gerry was very dedicated to her faith and was a member of Boardman United Methodist Church where she attended traditional services every Sunday with her husband Jack.

Mrs. Walter is survived by her daughters Judy (Dave) Whitmer of Stephens City, Virginia, Barb (Dave) Coy of Poland, Ohio and Jill (Mickey) Frommelt of Boardman, Ohio; grandchildren Jessica (Chris) Stiel of Columbus, Ohio. Lauren (Adam) Kepner of Macedonia, Ohio, Jared Coy of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Tyler Whitmer of Stephens City, Virginia. Courtney, Kyle and Carly Frommelt of Boardman, Ohio; great grandchildren Cameron, Connor, Emmy and Riley Stiel of Columbus, Ohio and Cole and Quinn Kepner of Macedonia, Ohio.



Gerry was preceded in death by her husband John Walter (Jack). Premature twin boys William and Richard. Sisters Beverly Krumeich and Ruth Metzinger Ausnehmer.

Memorial contributions in memory of Gerry may be made to Youngstown State University Foundation, set up in John (Jack) Walter’s name.

