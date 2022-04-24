WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine E. Dailey, beloved sister and aunt, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Geri was the tenth of twelve children and was born on October 9, 1935, to Joseph W. and C. Cecilia (Sloan) Dailey, in Warren, Ohio.

She was a graduate of St. Mary’s in Warren, received a B.S. in Education from Notre Dame College, in Cleveland and a Master’s in Education from Kent State University.

She was a Peace Corps Volunteer, serving with the first volunteer mission in Tunisia, North Africa, 1962-1964.

Geri taught physical education at all levels: elementary through college. She was Assistant Professor of P. E., Recreation and Dance at Kent State University, Ashtabula Campus from 1965 until 1990, where she taught everything from archery to volleyball and expanded the physical education programs to offer more opportunities for women. She coached multiple sports teams throughout her tenure and lead tennis and basketball teams to championships.

Geri was an all-around athlete, an avid tennis player and a fierce competitor. She competed in and won many tennis tournaments and helped develop successful tennis programs for all ages in Ashtabula.

Geri was a life-long, faithful Catholic and an active member of Mother of Sorrows Church, attending mass regularly, serving as a lay leader, giving communion, assisting with various parish duties and delivering friendship, prayers and communion to shut-ins and residents of nursing homes.

Geri is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, William, Regis, Joseph, Charles, Phillip, Thomas and twin brother Father John; sisters, Patricia (Wonders) and Eileen (Opalinsky); nephew, Thomas Dailey; niece, Patricia Clark and by great-nephews, Garrett Wonders and Eric Wonders.

She is survived by brothers, Robert (Catherine) Dailey and R. Michael (Marbeth) Dailey, sisters-in-law, Olga (Thomas) Dailey and Delores (William) Dailey and extended family.

A most generous, fun-loving and beloved sister, aunt, teacher, coach and friend, Geri will be missed by all.

Funeral arrangements are forthcoming. Family is in the care of Lane Funeral Home, Robets-Clark Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

