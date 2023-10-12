HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald Walter Martin, of Howland, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at the Cleveland Clinic, after a courageous battle against diabetes.

Jerry was born on October 24, 1967, in Euclid. He was the son of Joyce and Jerry Martin and was a lifelong resident of Howland.

Jerry married his high school sweetheart, Debra Gore, on May 6, 1989. Together, they had three wonderful sons and were married for 34 years.

Jerry worked as an electro-mechanical technician for GE HealthCare, in Aurora.

He also served as a past master for the Old Erie Number 3 Masonic Lodge, in Warren. Jerry also served as a chapter dad for the Warren DeMolay youth group.

Additionally, Jerry was a founding member of the Lordstown Bible Fellowship Church, where he faithfully served the Lord and was a blessing to all. His desire to study the Scriptures and grow in his faith, will be forever remembered.

Jerry loved the outdoors, as he was an avid camper, spending most of his summers at the Paradise Lakes Family Campground in Bristolville. He also loved to smoke various meats in his smoker, bringing joy to all who partook in the fruits of his labors.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Debra; his three children, Shane (Caitlin) Martin of Howland, Aron (Cassandra) Martin of McDonald and Caleb at home in Howland. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Emma, Liam and Ella Martin, of Howland and Gabriel Martin of McDonald. In addition to these, Jerry leaves behind his siblings, Lynn (Phil) Duecaster of Warren, Kimberly (Jack) Stephens of Port Wentworth, Georgia, Lisa Hefling of Akron, Richard (Janine) Martin of Lordstown and David of Cortland. Also to cherish his memory are all of his many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, who all dearly loved their Uncle D.

Jerry was also preceded in death by his parents, Joyce and Jerry Martin.

Jerry was a father and an uncle to so many who were not biologically his own, whom he loved as if they were his own, with a special mention to Kenny McCrimmon and the whole McCrimmon clan which was a second family to the Martins. Jerry will be sadly missed by so many who have called him a friend throughout all the years.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, October 18, from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 1350 N. Canfield-Niles Road, Mineral Ridge Chapel, with a Masonic service at 11:30 a.m. and funeral service to follow at Noon.

Interment will be at Kerr Cemetery.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

