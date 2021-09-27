Gerald W. Meeker, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald “Jerry” W. Meeker, age 61, of Vienna, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, after a decade-long battle against cancer.

Gerald was born January 12, 1960, at St. Joe’s in Warren, Ohio, the youngest son of the late Lawrence W. Meeker and Mary Meeker. He is also preceded in death by an infant son, Allen Meeker; sisters, Shirley Meeker and Linda Colello Meeker.

He graduated from Mathews High School in 1978.

Gerald enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1983 as an air cargo specialist at Travis Air Force Base in California. He received his honorable discharge in 1987 after serving his country proudly.

Gerald married Deborah A. Meeker in 1982 and returned home after serving to spend most of his life as a resident of Vienna, Ohio.

Jerry was an avid sports fan his entire life. Even in his final months, he would closely track the statistics of his favorite Ohio teams. His passion was basketball (he had the driveway paved to half-court) and even into his 60th year he was thrilled to still be playing — often with people ⅓ of his own age. He also enjoyed playing tennis into his 50s. His love for these games spread throughout his entire life, having coached youth basketball and baseball leagues as his children grew up.

Jerry spent most of his career working for Delphi Packard, then later worked at GM Lordstown until retiring in 2019.

He was a Protestant Christian and grew up attending Fowler Community Church. He attended Victory Christian services in Warren until shortly before he passed.

Friends and family of Jerry will remember his warmth and gentle presence.

He was full of classic film references (his favorite film was Hoosiers) and enjoyed classic rock and roll.

Gerald is survived by his son, Brian (Stephanie) Meeker; granddaughters, Emily and Olivia all of Richmond, Indiana; son, Chris Meeker of Shirley, Massachusetts; brother, James (Cathy) Meeker of Warner Robins, Georgia; sister, Rose Trimble of New Caney, Texas and numerous other extended family members.

Funeral Service will be held 2:00 p.m., Wednesdaym September 29, 2021, with calling hours from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., prior to the service at Lane Funeral Home, Shafer-Winans Chapel.

Interment will be held in Hillside Cemetery following the service.

Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Gerald “Jerry” W. Meeker please visit our Tribute Store.