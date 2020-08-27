Gerald W. Kirkland, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald W. “Jerry” Kirkland passed away Wednesday evening, August 26, 2020 at Continuing Health Care of Boardman.

Jerry was born February 16, 1940 in Youngstown, the son of Clifford and Mary (Wyllie) Kirkland.

He worked as a diesel mechanic, retiring Anchor Motor Freight / Lease Way after a long career. Jerry was also a school bus driver with the Western Reserve school district where the students fondly referred to him as Mr. K.

He was a member of Ellsworth Presbyterian Church, the Teamsters Union Local 377, where he served as a trustee, a Precinct Committeeman for the Democratic Party and a volunteer firefighter with the Ellsworth Fire Department.

Jerry’s hobbies included working on cars, golfing, bowling. Jerry also played softball with the Salem League.

Jerry leaves his wife of 61 years, the former Nancy Smith, whom he married February 21, 1959; four children, Linda Kirkland of Canfield, Robin (Jay) Whitehair of Ellsworth, Gerri Kirkland and Judy (Chris) Stickle, both of Canfield; four grandchildren, Haley and Clint Whitehair of Ellsworth and Brooke and Derek Davidson of Canfield, as well as one brother, Bruce Kirkland of Canfield.

Besides his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by one brother, Kip Kirkland and one granddaughter, Angel Whitehair.

Family and friends may call from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 30, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

A private service will be held on Monday, August 31.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 28, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

