Gerald Vincent Carter, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald “Jerry” Vincent Carter passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on October 29, 1943 to the late Vincent (Nick) and Roma (Riddle) Carter.

He married Mary Frances (Stasky) Carter on December 27, 1969. They shared 50 years of love, laughter and friendship.

Jerry graduated from Sharon High School in 1961. He attended Gannon College and later served in the United States Air Force as a Russian linguist. He went on to earn his Master’s Degree in Rehabilitation Counseling from the University of Pittsburgh in 1968.

Jerry spent his entire career helping others while advocating for people living with addiction. He began his career at Munhall Counseling Center and was then selected as one of the first counselors at Gateway Rehabilitation Center in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania when it opened in 1971. His rising leadership in the field led him to serve as the Executive Director of the Neil Kennedy Recovery Clinic in Youngstown in 1972. Jerry served in this role the same way he led his life, with care, compassion and the art of putting people first. Of his many accomplishments, he was instrumental in establishing transitional housing for people in recovery. He retired from the Neil Kennedy Recovery Clinic in 2014. After retirement, he carried on his commitment to those with addiction as a counselor at the Comprehensive Psychiatry Group in Boardman.

Jerry was passionate about his mission of helping others. He was an active member of numerous community organizations, educated future counselors at Youngstown State University, served on Parish Council at St. Christine’s and continued to serve the community through Uptown Kiwanis.

Jerry made anyone he talked to feel important. He listened. He encouraged. He loved with all his heart.

He was extremely proud of his family. Jerry leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Mary (Stasky) Carter; two children, Joseph (Rebecca) Carter of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania and Aimee (Bob) Carter Smith of Bay Village, Ohio; his sister, Sarah (John) Oetking of Western Springs, Illinois; cousin, Hannah McCarthy of Greensburg, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Norah, Reid, Abby and Carter; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved him dearly.

A life-long Steelers fan (season ticket holder since 1970), avid reader, a witty Irishman and first and foremost, loving husband and father, Jerry was one-of-a-kind. He cared deeply for others and we are all better people because of him.

Calling hours will be at St. Michael’s Church in Canfield on Saturday, August 8 at 10:00 a.m. with a Funeral Mass of Christian burial immediately following at 11:00 a.m. Understanding the current state of Coronavirus, we understand if friends and family grieve safely from home. For those who do attend, please wear a mask and social distance.

In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Neil Kennedy Recovery Clinic in Youngstown.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Canfield Chapel.

