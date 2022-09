AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald L. Brown passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

He was born May 11, 1935.

A Visitation will be on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

A Funeral Service will follow at the funeral home.