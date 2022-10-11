AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald “Jerry” Will, 80, passed away Monday, October 2, 2022 with his loving family by his side.

He was born July 28, 1942 to Frank and Eleanor Will.

He graduated from Hubbard High School and attended Texas Lutheran University and Youngstown State.

He retired from JCPenney in Sharon after working there for many years.

Jerry was a devoted member of Grace Lutheran Church in Austintown where he served on the church council, sang in the choir and served on various committees.

He had a big heart and was loving and compassionate, always putting others’ needs before his own. He loved to be outside tending to his flowers or watching the birds that visited his bird feeder. Jerry loved his family more than anything.

Left to cherish his memory is his adoring wife, Georgetta (Reifinger), whom he married June 18, 1966; his daughter, Michele (Bob) O’Bruba; son, Brad (Amy) Will and his beloved grandsons, Jake, Brady and Isaiah, who brought him such joy and happiness. He also leaves a sister, Cindy (John) Livingston and many cherished nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Loraine Stafford and his brother, Rick Will.

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church, 162 S. Raccoon Road, Austintown, OH 44515. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Grace Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Gerald “Jerry”, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 12 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.