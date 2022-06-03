WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald (Jerry) Paige Kale, 85, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Community Skilled Health Center.

He was born December 23, 1936, in Warren, Ohio to Paige Kale and Mary (Watson) Kale.



Survivors include brother, Don Kale (Patty) and daughter, Kelly Gargas.

He was preceded in death by his parents Paige and Mary Esther, brother Kenny and sister Barbara.

Jerry loved racing small boats on many rivers and lakes. He enjoyed square dancing and traveled around to many competitions.

He served in the Navy and was a WWII veteran.

He worked at American Welding as a millwright.

He also liked to go to flea markets where he would buy and sell. Hawaii was a special place to go for him with his good friend, Vivian. He’ll also be missed by Owie the cat who he loved.

Jerry sang in the Barber Shoppers and the Trumbull Senior Production Co.

He was a big sports fan and liked the Cleveland Indians and Browns and enjoyed watching all sports. Jerry was an umpire for many ball games in and around Warren.

