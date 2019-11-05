Gerald “Jerry” Kirkland, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald “Jerry” Kirkland, 80, of Cortland passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at Hospice House.

Jerry was born on December 4, 1938 in Warren to Howard and Helen (Hart) Kirkland.



After graduating from high school, Jerry entered the work force.

He spent time working for Rockwell and Republic Steel before settling in and eventually retiring from WCI where he worked in tractor maintenance.



On September 17, 1994 he was united in marriage to the former Vicki Bortmas who survives.



A man of faith, Jerry was an active member of the Cortland United Methodist Church.

He was a proud union member of Steelworkers Local 1375.

Jerry enjoyed old cars, tinkering on cars and attending car shows. He was also a NASCAR fan and loved seeing Dale, Jr. win races. He also loved the outdoors and camping with this family.



Besides his wife of 25 years, Jerry is survived by his children, Robert (Lisa) Kirkland, Lori Blazer, Stacy (Don) Piersant, Jesse (Lowry) Book and Jason (Danielle) Book; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandson; his sister, Shirley (Ron) Maise and his brothers, Ed (Carolyn) Kirkland and Dennis (Deborah) Kirkland; as well as, many other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ernest Kirkland.



Visitation for Jerry will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Cortland United Methodist Church, 155 N. High Street, Cortland where a funeral service will immediately follow at 5:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Cortland United Methodist Church.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Gerald “Jerry” Kirkland, please visit Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 6 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.