Gerald “Jerry” Kagy, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald “Jerry” Kagy, 80, passed away peacefully after a ten year battle with cancer on Friday, October 4, 2019.



He was born March 3, 1939, the son of Harold “Jake” Kagy and Mildred Hart Kagy.

Jerry worked at Packard Electric in Warren for thirty years, retiring in 1994.



He was a passionate Ohio State and Cleveland sports fan and was rarely seen without his favorite team’s hat on. He loved sharing the memory of shaking hands with Coach Woody Hayes on the field after a Buckeyes game.



Jerry was a well known softball player belonging to many highly successful teams in the Warren area. In later years, he enjoyed watching his granddaughters play the same sports he loved. On weekends, you would likely find him playing cards, mostly poker, with his family and friends.



He will be deeply missed by his daughter Lisa (Jim) Carpenter of Champion, son Jerry Kagy of Girard, son Jeff Kagy of Las Vegas, Nevada, daughter Linda (Randy) Byrnside of St. Albans, West Virginia and son Jason (Becky) Kagy of Kansas City, Missouri. He also leaves behind five grandchildren; Jessica (Matt) Jacubec, Jaclyn Carpenter, Brandie Byrnside, Justine Kagy, Jamie Kagy and six great grandchildren, all of whom will forever miss his love, laughter and jokes.



Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Jake and Mildred Kagy; two brothers Don and Dale Kagy and a sister Shirley Neiswanger.



There will be a memorial dinner for friends and family announced at a later date.



The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Richard Hart and the staff at Gillette Nursing Home.



Arrangements were handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

