Gerald “Jerry” Gbur, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald “Jerry” Gbur, 80, passed away Sunday morning.

He was born April 14, 1941 in Youngstown, a son of George and Sophia Helen (Hassey) Gbur.

Jerry was a mechanic with the Tamarkin Company for 23 years, retiring in 2013.

He served his country as a member of the U.S. Army.

He was of the Catholic Faith.

Jerry enjoyed Drag Racing and drove his own dragsters at various drag strips, including Norwalk, Thompson and Quaker City.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, the former Connie S. Staunton, whom he married April 17, 1993; his daughter, Janet Gbur; his sons, Brian Gbur, Phillip McCartney, Jr. and John McCartney; his brother, George; his sisters, Mary Ann, Geraldine and Patricia and seven grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his brother, Jerome and sister, Felicia.

According to Jerry’s wishes, there are no calling hours or Services.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family of Gerald “Jerry” Gbur please visit our Tribute Store.