YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald F. Durkin, 82 of Youngstown died early Tuesday morning, March 29, 2022 at Canfield Healthcare Center, Youngstown.

Gerald was born January 7, 1940 in Youngstown, a son of the late James and Eva (Kamrad) Durkin and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from South High School and later graduated from Culinary School in Austin, Texas.

Gerald loved cars. He did not just love cars, but was able to combine his love of cars into a career. Gerald worked many years restoring and refurbishing classic and antique cars. He had a love for animals and also loved to cook and enjoyed making special meals for his family.

He leaves his son, Frank (Janice) Durkin of Youngstown; his daughter, Cynthia Durkin of Canfield; eight grandchildren, Frank Jr., Mark, Steve, Misty, Brian, Gary, Jennifer and Kyle and seven great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by two daughters, Melanie Durkin, Susan Gerlach; a son, Gerald Durkin, Jr.; a brother, James Durkin and a sister, Carolyn Rich. He was also preceded in death by his beloved dog, Bently and cat, Kitty Boy.

Friends may call on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 5:00-6:45 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by a Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m.

