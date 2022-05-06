YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald E. Neff, 74, of Youngstown passed away early Thursday morning, May 5, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Mercy Health Austintown Emergency Care.

Gerald was born August 25, 1947, in Youngstown, the son of Homer F. and Marie M. (Crum) Neff.

He was current a member of the Gateways for Better Living family and had been living within their organizations home for the past several years.

Gerald collected and enjoyed Matchbox cars

He will be sadly missed a sister, Debbie M. Goist and her husband, Gerald, of Austintown; one nephew, Christopher Goist of Youngstown, as well as by his “Gateways Family” and the friends he made in the home.

A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel where friends may call from Noon until the time of services.

