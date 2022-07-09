CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald Duane McDorman, 90, of Cortland passed away Friday, July 8, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Regional Hospital in Warren Ohio.

He was born August 1, 1931 in Lima, Ohio, the son of Gerald Douglas and Vivian Inez (Yant) McDorman who have preceded him in death.

After graduation from high school, Duane enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1951 and was assigned to Fairford, England.

In England, he met and married the love of his life, Joyce (White) McDorman, whom he married on October 2, 1954. Duane and Joyce loved and lived an incredible life for more than 66 years until her passing on January 1, 2021.

Duane is survived by four children, Gerald (Tammy) McDorman, Estes Park of Colorado, Leslie (Alan) Beitzel of Warren, Ohio, Gregory (Elena) McDorman, Reedsville, Pennsylvania and Dale (Mary) McDorman of Beaufort, South Carolina. Duane was also blessed with nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are Duane’s sister, Kay McConnel of Dayton, Ohio and sister-in-law, Cathy McDorman of Delaware.

In addition to his wife and parents, Duane was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Byrne; brother-in-law, Richard Byrne; brother, David Lynn McDorman and brother-in-law, Jack McConnel.

Duane served his country in the Air Force for 21 years, by far the proudest achievement of his professional life. In addition to his time on active duty he also spent several years as a civil servant at the Air Force Reserve base in Vienna, Ohio. His military service honed the core values instilled by his parents which he passed to his children. Honor, integrity and service were monumentally important to him and he placed sacrifice for the good of his family and country above all other considerations. In every sense of the word he was a “hero” and will be remembered that way by those who knew him and especially by those who loved him.

Calling hours will be held at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N High Street, Cortland, Ohio on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. and internment at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any veteran’s organization.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

