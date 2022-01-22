AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald C., Kelly Jr., 57, of Austintown, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s in Youngstown.

Gerald, affectionately known as “Jr.,” was born June 25, 1964, in Franklin, Pennsylvania and was the son of Gerald and Donna (Keely) Kelly.

He was a 1984 graduate of Franklin High School and attended Votech.

He was a member of the Salvation Army. He was part of the men’s club and bowled with them when they had the divisional men’s bowling event every year. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Jr. leaves to cherish his memory, his sister, Alice (Robert Wood) Kelly of Austintown; his brother, Raymond (Sherri) Kelly of Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania and his nieces, Alexandria and Hermione Coe.

Friends and family may call from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, with a service immediately following at 6:00 p.m.

